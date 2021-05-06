Doncaster Rovers manager Andy Butler keen to prove his critics wrong

In March, Butler took over a team without a win in five matches but still in a strong position to be promoted from League One, seven points behind eventual champions Hull City with four matches in hand.

Putting Butler, who had been manager of Rovers Belles, in charge until the end of the season was seen as an audition to replace Darren Moore permanently but he has won just four of his 17 matches, losing 10. Sunday’s visit of Peterborough United could be the centre-back’s last in charge.

“I’ve got no regrets about taking this job on at all,” he insisted.

“People think it’s a blot on my CV that I’ve not had the results I wanted but I see it as a massive learning experience. Not many people have had the experience I’ve had of managing a very good League One side that’s unfortunately missed out on the play-offs.

“I see it as a positive, a step forward in my career.”

Whether he gets the Doncaster job or finds himself applying for managerial roles elsewhere, Butler will have doubters to win over but it is something he is looking forward to.

“I love people doubting I can do the job so it’s my challenge to prove be wrong that I can do the job and I am capable and experienced in this situation,” he said.

“I’ve been in football for 18 years, I’ve played over 600 league games. If I haven’t got experience in game management by now, I’ve done something wrong.

“I love proving people wrong. If someone says I can’t do it, I’ll do it.

“There will always be doubters because people have opinions but I’ve got thick skin and comments bounce off me.”