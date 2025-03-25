Grant McCann insists Tom Nixon has a big Doncaster Rovers future despite not making his first League Two start of the season until March, and he is not the only member of his family who is a fan.

And manager McCann can point to actions rather than just words to show he means it.

Rght-back Nixon is unfortunate to understudy Jamie Sterry, perhaps the division’s best player in his position. When Sterry missed the last two games injured, Nixon got his chance.

"Tom's a top kid, a top professional," said McCann, who worked with the 22-year-old him at Hull City. "He never once moans or strops or doesn't train properly. He's a proper player, he really is.

"My lad, Bayley, spoke to me when he played against him at Barnsley (in this season's Football League Trophy). I asked who impressed you and he said, 'Nixon... it's just his athleticism, he doesn't get beaten one-v-one.'

"He's going to have a bright future at this football club for sure, hence why we put him on a three/four-year contract."

When Nixon's loan from Boston United was made permanent, it was on a contract which ran until 2027, with the option of an extra 12 months.

His start against Swindon Town was Nixon's first in the league since January 2024, but Doncaster have a decent record with players coming in from the cold this season.

"We always keep the players ready," said McCann. "I said to Dave (Rennie, head of medical) and the fitness coaches it was testament to what they've done with the boys from a physical point of view. You wouldn't have thought Tom hadn't (started) for a year, he got stronger as it went on. The more he plays, the better he'll get.