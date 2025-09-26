Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann on whether he will make a change in goal in League One game at Luton Town

DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann says he will be guided by goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren regarding whether he makes a change in goal for Saturday’s League One game at Luton Town.

Hull City loanee Thimothee Lo-Tutala has started every league game so far this term, but his form has come under the microscope of late following errors in the recent games against Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon.

Ian Lawlor has been preferred in Rovers’ cup matches this term. He was in goal for Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur and while he made a mistake for Spurs’ opener, he atoned by making several good saves afterwards.

On a potential keeper quandary for the trip to Kenilworth Road, McCann, whose side have lost their last three matches in all competitions, said: “It’s a decision that I need to make. In all the positions in the team, really.

Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala is at Doncaster Rovers for a second loan spell at the club under Grant McCann.

"The goalkeeping department is no different. But I always take advice from Kyle because I am not a goalkeeping coach and don’t know the ins and outs of how to work with a goalkeeper, it’s not really me.

"Hence why I have got a really good goalkeeping coach. So I’ll take the advice off him.

"If he thinks there needs to be maybe a freshness, then we’ll do that. If he thinks Timmy is ready to go again, then we keep Timmy in.

"My sort of steer will be what Kyle comes to me with because he knows and is unbelievable on the detail of goalkeeping.

"It’s a decision we will certainly speak about.”