For Grant McCann, the EFL Trophy starts in earnest on Tuesday night.

The competition for League One, League Two and top academy sides is the most lightly-regarded of all those involving English league sides, as shown by attendances.

But Doncaster Rovers manager McCann thinks it steps up a gear in the knockout stages. His side host Nottingham Forest under-21s in a 7pm kick-off.

"I think over the years, whatever it has been called – it seems to change quite a lot – people don't seem to be too interested in it in the group stages," said McCann. "I'm talking about fans and things like that.

EFL TROPHY HIGLIGHTS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has seen what the competition has to offer

"But as you start going through the rounds, you do. I know it, I have played in it and won it and got beaten in the final and then won it.

"Players at League Two and League One level very rarely get a chance to play at Wembley so it's a massive incentive for everybody at this club to play at that stadium. We'd like to try and have a go at that."

Bradford City entertain Liverpool Under-21s (7.30pm) and Barnsley are at Blackpool (7pm).

Meanwhile, Bobby Hassell is set for an important role in Barnsley’s January's transfer business after a temporary reshuffle which will see Khaled El-Ahmad leave early ahead of the appointment of a new chief executive and director of football.

Now the League One club have said December 15 will be the Swede's final day in the job.

Chief revenue officer Jon Flatman will be his temporary replacement and academy director Hassell will stand in as director of football until new appointments are made.

Hassell made close to 300 appearances for the Reds before moving into youth development and earning a master's degree in sporting directorship in 2021.

"Jon and Bobby have the experience and passion needed to run the club on a day-to-day basis whilst we ensure we have a solid team off the pitch,” said chairman Neerav Parekh.