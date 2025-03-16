GRANT McCANN was raging about refereeing decisions he claimed cost his Doncaster Rovers side victory at promotion rivals Crewe Alexandra.

Owen Bailey’s 75th-minute header cancelled out Connor O’Riordan’s early goal for Crewe and salvaged a point for Rovers, who well below-par in the first half at Gresty Road.

McCann claimed O’Riordan’s 10th-minute strike, bundled in after a free-kick was laid back by Zac Williams, should have been ruled out for a handball against the giant centre-half, while he also felt his side were denied two “stonewall penalties”.

“There were three big moments in the game which the officials have got wrong and we’ve come away with a point from a game we should have won,” said the Doncaster manager.

“We’ve not had the rub of the green and it’s another phone call I will be making as the officiating wasn’t acceptable.

“O’Riordan handles the ball and I don’t know how we’ve not got two penalties. If it was in the Premier League they wouldn’t even need VAR, they would have just been awarded straight away.

“Crewe are a good team and we were outrun in the first – we were powder-puff. But we got stronger as the game wore on and the subs made a big impact. We made changes and were more positive.

“I would never question the effort of the players, although I did question why we’d let Crewe get on the front foot.”

Crewe Alexandra: Marschall, Knight-Lebel, O'Riordan (Long 69), Williams, Billington, Lowery,Tabiner (Cooney 81), Conway, Thomas, Holicek, Hemmings (Bogle 71). Unused substitutes: Booth, Sanders, Lankester, Powell.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Nixon (Ennis 65), Wood (Kelly 64), Anderson, Senior, Bailey, Broadbent, Molyneux, Clifton (Sbarra 64), Gibson (Ironside 46), Street (Sharp 64). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Crew.