Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann set to make phone call after 'unacceptable' refereeing decisions
Owen Bailey’s 75th-minute header cancelled out Connor O’Riordan’s early goal for Crewe and salvaged a point for Rovers, who well below-par in the first half at Gresty Road.
McCann claimed O’Riordan’s 10th-minute strike, bundled in after a free-kick was laid back by Zac Williams, should have been ruled out for a handball against the giant centre-half, while he also felt his side were denied two “stonewall penalties”.
“There were three big moments in the game which the officials have got wrong and we’ve come away with a point from a game we should have won,” said the Doncaster manager.
“We’ve not had the rub of the green and it’s another phone call I will be making as the officiating wasn’t acceptable.
“O’Riordan handles the ball and I don’t know how we’ve not got two penalties. If it was in the Premier League they wouldn’t even need VAR, they would have just been awarded straight away.
“Crewe are a good team and we were outrun in the first – we were powder-puff. But we got stronger as the game wore on and the subs made a big impact. We made changes and were more positive.
“I would never question the effort of the players, although I did question why we’d let Crewe get on the front foot.”
Crewe Alexandra: Marschall, Knight-Lebel, O'Riordan (Long 69), Williams, Billington, Lowery,Tabiner (Cooney 81), Conway, Thomas, Holicek, Hemmings (Bogle 71). Unused substitutes: Booth, Sanders, Lankester, Powell.
Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Nixon (Ennis 65), Wood (Kelly 64), Anderson, Senior, Bailey, Broadbent, Molyneux, Clifton (Sbarra 64), Gibson (Ironside 46), Street (Sharp 64). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Crew.
Referee: Matthew Corlett (Liverpool).