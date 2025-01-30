Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann's message to watching League Two promotion rivals after resilient win at Barrow
Goals from Luke Molyneux (2) and Joe Olowu saw Rovers triumph at Holker Street as they recorded a first double over the Bluebirds since 1964-5.
McCann said: “The other sides in the top seven will have been watching that game and thinking ‘hopefully Donny drop points’.
“It was not the case and we showed the resilience of what we are about and the togetherness we have to come here and do a professional job.
“Now just keep it going. It's on to the next one with a tough game against MK Dons on Saturday. It's a really busy period for us, we’ve got MK Dons and Chesterfield on the Thursday.
“The recovery and the squad will be tested, but the attitude of the boys was first-class.
“It’s four games (wins) in a row after a tough (cup) game at Hull.
“I am really pleased with how the boys are showing up at the minute. There's consistency and we look really strong in our shape and we are limiting teams to very limited opportunities on our goal, which is pleasing.
“Barrow probably threatened us more from set-plays than anybody else. It was always going to be a tough game, obviously with a new manager and his second home game and winning 3-0 on Saturday against Grimsby pretty comfortably.”
McCann praised Molyneux, whose goal tally for 2024-25 is now up to 12, while being angered that home keeper Paul Farman was not dismissed for a heavy early challenge on the winger which saw him require a fair bit of treatment.
He added: “To be honest, Farman should have been off.
“In every part of the game, it's a straight red for me. He’s studded Luke Molyneux right on his shin.
“But Mols showed his character and belief in himself to pick himself up after that and score two goals. I was really pleased with the performance.”
