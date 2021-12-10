Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close will not be ready for Shrewsbury Town clash

Close is nearing a return to action after sustaining the injury in the 2-0 defeat at Burton Albion on November 27 but will not be fit this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Olowu is available after completing a three-match suspension.

ROAD TO RECOVERY: For Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close. Picture: Getty Images.

Fellow defender Ro-Shaun Williams will miss the whole festive period because of an ankle issue.

Shrewsbury have injury doubts over forwards Ryan Bowman and Tom Bloxham. Both players were forced off in Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at Wigan.

Bowman has an unspecified injury while Bloxham was struggling after having a toenail removed earlier in the week.