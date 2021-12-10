Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close will not be ready for Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close has been ruled out of Saturday’s League One game against Shrewsbury Town due to a knee problem.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 10th December 2021, 1:29 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 1:33 pm

Close is nearing a return to action after sustaining the injury in the 2-0 defeat at Burton Albion on November 27 but will not be fit this weekend.

Joseph Olowu is available after completing a three-match suspension.

ROAD TO RECOVERY: For Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close. Picture: Getty Images.

Fellow defender Ro-Shaun Williams will miss the whole festive period because of an ankle issue.

Shrewsbury have injury doubts over forwards Ryan Bowman and Tom Bloxham. Both players were forced off in Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at Wigan.

Bowman has an unspecified injury while Bloxham was struggling after having a toenail removed earlier in the week.

Forward Daniel Udoh was able to finish the Wigan match despite taking a heavy knock and his fitness is being monitored.

