Doncaster Rovers' CEO Gavin Baldwin.

Rovers prop up League One after a disastrous start to the campaign, which has seen them win just three times in twenty league outings.

Since early February, Doncaster have picked up just 29 points from a possible 129 available, winning seven times in 43 league matches and losing on 28 occasions.

Rovers' budget was cut last summer although additional funds were made available due to an injury crisis in the early part of the campaign with free agents Joe Dodoo and Joseph Olowu brought in by the club after the transfer deadline closed.

And Baldwin says that money will also be given to the club's next full-time manager - who they hope to appoint before Christmas - to give the Keepmoat Stadium outfit every possible chance of rescuing their sorry campaign.

He said: “Myself and David (Blunt, chairman) met with the football staff and then the players to speak after Richie went (Richie Wellens).

"David spoke to them and committed that significant investment will be made in January. He was clear that monies will be available in January for players and to resource the football operation to give us the best chance of staying up.

"Those monies would have been available to Richie as well.

"Terry (Bramall, owner) and David are adamant they want to give us the best chance of staying up.

"Those conversations are ongoing and there is a meeting with David on Friday for example.”

Rovers, who dropped to the bottom of League One after Tuesday's home loss to Oxford United, have lost their last five matches in all competitions.