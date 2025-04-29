Doncaster Rovers midfielder George Broadbent eyes Meadow Lane karma at Notts County as visitors aim to seal League Two title

ALMOST exactly two years to the day, George Broadbent could well be afforded his own cathartic moment at Notts County's Meadow Lane home this weekend.

Back on May 7, 2023, the Doncaster Rovers midfielder, then in the colours of National League outfit Boreham Wood - towards the end of a productive loan spell away from parent club Sheffield United - was involved in a dramatic and ultimately heart-breaking denouement to a fixture there where both sides' season's fates were on the line.

Wood stunned most of the 15,910 crowd by leading 2-0 in a National League play-off semi-final, only for two goals from an unlikely source in home defender Aden Baldwin, including an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage-time, to send the game to extra time.

A last-minute goal by substitute Jodi Jones sent Notts into the final, in Broadbent's final game for the Wood.

George Broadbent.

This time around, a defeat will have no such painful consequences for Broadbent, although there is a fair bit riding on it still with Rovers seeking to secure the League Two title ahead of Port Vale on the final day of the league season on Saturday.

That would guild a fabulous campaign for Rovers, whose League Two promotion was confirmed in last weekend's 2-1 success over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

Baldwin, once again, was at the centre of events for different reasons in a game involving Broadbent's side, with the centre-half, now at City, stupidly dismissed for dissent.

For Broadbent, having a pleasurable end to the season at Notts, who retain a slim chance of pipping Bradford to third place if they sink Rovers, would provide a nice finish to a memorable 2024-25.

Doncaster Rovers' players celebrate promotion following last weekend's League Two win over Bradford City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He said: "It was a disappointment when you lose games like that, especially after being in control.

"It’s something that pushed me on and motivated me to put the wrongs (right).

"I have always said this, to my family and friends as well, I have never watched the game and what happened on that day back or any interviews.

"Once it was gone, it was gone. There’s highlights and things on YouTube and that feeling still gets you in your stomach.

"It motivates me to stay away from that.