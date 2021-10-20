Doncaster Rovers need to turn performances into wins, admits manager Richie Wellens

Rovers suffered their ninth defeat in 12 league matches this season as Stuart O'Keefe's 79th-minute goal proved the difference in a 1-0 loss at Gillingham on Tuesday night.

That result left Doncaster bottom of the table but Wellens felt there were positives to take out of the game.

ROCK BOTTOM: Doncaster Rovers have lost nine of their 12 league games this season. Picture: Getty Images.

The Rovers boss had similar thoughts following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers and admits it is time his side start producing results.

"The performance was really good and we can take a lot of heart from it but we need more than that now, we need to start picking up points," said Wellens.

"We needed to take something from the game. We have about five or six games coming up where we need to start turning performances into wins.

"Our last two performances have been pretty good."

MANAGER: Richie Wellens. Picture: Getty Images.

Rovers have failed to score in seven of their 12 league matches this campaign. Wellens feels his side are creating enough chances to win games but admits they are lacking a clinical edge.

"It is major concern because we are actually getting them [chances]," added Wellens.

"We are getting into really good areas but we are lacking in quality. We are probably missing a couple of men in the team.

"In the 18-yard box it is just not happening for us at the moment."

Rodrigo Vilca was set to start for Doncaster in Gillingham but was forced to drop out of the squad with illness.