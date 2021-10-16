Doncaster Rovers remain rooted to the foot of League One following Saturday's 2-0 home loss to Wycombe Wanderers. Pictures: Getty Images

heir 2-0 loss at the Keepmoat Stadium was the club's eighth in 11 League One outings this term and keeps them rooted to the foot of the table.

Rovers were left facing an uphill task after conceding twice inside the opening 17 minutes, but despite creating a couple of decent chances before half-time, never really managed to ask any serious questions of their visitors during the second period.

Wellens, however, was not too downbeat in his post-match assessment.

Doncaster Rovers chief Ritchie Wellens.

"Apart from the two goals, my goalkeeper has not had a save to make, even their penalty-box entries, they hardly had any," the Doncaster boss said.

"Their keeper pulls off a great save just before half-time, we hit the bar, but we had loads of opportunities in the first half where the ball was going around the box. We just need to be sharper and get a shot away.

"It was a good response, it's not a great result, but we take the positives in that we've gone 2-0 down really early before the game has even started - so we pay the price for a slow start - but our response was really good.