Doncaster Rovers offer new deals to Tommy Rowe, Andy Butler and Danny Andrew

DONCASTER ROVERS have announced their retained list with the club having tabled new deals to the key trio of Tommy Rowe, Andy Butler and Danny Andrew.

Following their unfortunate League One play-off elimination at the hands of Charlton Athletic on Friday night, Rovers have quickly turned their attentions to the future, with the club keen to keep the aforementioned players - whose current contracts expire at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that goalkeeper Marko Marosi will leave the club when his deal ends shortly, with the 25-year-old having rejected fresh terms.

He has since linked up with Coventry City, who have announced that he will be joining them at the end of his contract.

Fellow out-of-contract players Alfie Beestin, Tyler Garratt, Luke McCullough and Liam Mandeville will also depart the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers have also confirmed that Alex Kiwomya and Will Longbottom have been made available for transfer.

Youngsters Cameron Baldock-Smith, Cameron Barnett, Cameron Foulkes and Declan Ogley have also left the club following completion of their scholarships, while AJ Greaves, Branden Horton, Myron Gibbons and Rieves Boocock will start their first professional deals.

Rowe, who turned 30 at the start of this month, was coy regarding his future when questioned just before the final League One game of the season at home to Coventry City, with his desire being to focus on his season's commitments with the club prior to addressing his own situation.

Butler did reference his own future after Friday's second leg at The Valley and said he would like to remain at the club in an ideal world.

The 35-year-old, who made 48 appearances for the club in 2018-19, said: "I would like to be (part of it), yes.

"It is a club close to my heart and door. We will see and have a chat and see what happens."