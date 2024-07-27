Doncaster Rovers' Owen Bailey on the 'fuel' and fitness behind this season's fightback
A sensational run from February to April took Rovers from 22nd in League Two to fifth, but they missed out on the play-off final in a penalty shoot-out after throwing away a 2-0 first-leg lead at Crewe Alexandra.
Doncaster, who made an awful start to last season, could have been feeling sorry for themselves now, but instead they have pulled together and vowed to win automatic promotion in May.
They have done their business early, making seven signings. They showed the same urgency in the market last year but this time feels different, and they host Middlesbrough in Saturday’s pre-season friendly counting the days to August 10 and their League Two opener at Accrington Stanley.
The tone almost immediately after the Crewe setback, when manager Grant McCann starting talking about automatic promotion in 2024-25, and pulled a masterstroke in Bailey’s eyes. Although the midfielder admits it took the players longer to get to that point, they are now, boosted a by a fitness regime driven by head of medical David Rennie.
"I think it was just disbelief," Bailey said of the mood after the semi-final second leg. "We all thought we would do it, we all expected to do it. So to come up short the way we did was really frustrating.
"It's just fuel really, isn't it? It took us a bit of time to get over it but coming in (for training) not long after the game was probably the best things we could have done. At the time people just wanted to get away but to see the rest of the lads was good and now everyone's got a clear mind and the fuel to go up automatically."
The shoot-out defeat could have led to the break-up of the team but it was preceded by a string of new contracts, and Bailey and Luke Molyneux following the trend once the season was over.
"It's definitely brought us all together," says Bailey of the experience. "Luke staying was kind of a catalyst for the rest to think this was something we all believe in.
"Hopefully we can have a positive year this year in the way we left off but it's just going to be one game at a time, we're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves. We'll do our talking on the pitch."
One scathing criticism from McCann in May was that too many of his squad reported back for 2023 pre-season not fit enough. He has no such complaints now.
"Dave's had a big say in pre-season and we're doing a lot of running," explains Bailey. "It's been tough, I can't lie, but I think we're in a better place for it.
"Everyone seems to be a lot fitter and more robust. We were flying around pressing against Hull on Tuesday and if that's the way we want to play, we've got to be able to carry it out. Judging by that game alone, we look in a better place, pressing the ball well and doing what we want to come the season.
"The familiarity with the way we want to play and the improved fitness has played a big part in our upturn in form.
"Hopefully we can continue that at the start of the season.
"Being able to know you can physically get there and stop and take the ball off people instead of just dancing around it and being passive is a massive difference. Having defenders who are going to do the same and follow you is a massive difference as well.
"We can be really aggressive and I think that's only going to help the way we play."
McCann, who returned as manager last May after the squad had dispersed for the summer, sees it too.
"They're way way ahead of where they were last year, way ahead,” he said. “That's credit to David, Ryan (Simpson, head of performance analysis) and Sam Bowring (head of sports science). The distances, the high-speed running, it's chalk and cheese from this stage last year."
Bailey was experiencing the Football League for the first time last season after stepping up from Gateshead. So was his midfield partner George Broadbent, who had joined from Sheffield United's academy, and Hull City product Tom Nixon.
It is another reason why Bailey feels he has moved up a notch now.
"Naturally you've got to be... not nervous but a bit reserved when you come from non-league," says Bailey. You're not sure how people will take to you and you don't want to be this loudmouth shouting the odds.
"So you get settled in and feel more comfortable in the group and it allows me to show the real side of me. That comes with the trust of the lads and the management as well. They've settled me in and allowed me to bring that side of my game."
