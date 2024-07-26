Doncaster Rovers' Owen Bailey on the security blanket which will help him get the best out of himself

Owen Bailey says putting down roots in South Yorkshire can help him to be "the best version of me".

The Tynesider got a flat in the area after joining Doncaster Rovers from Gateshead last season but with the security of a three-year contract behind him, he now plans to start house-hunting.

After such a disappointing League Two season – in the first half and at the very end – it was noticeable how many players quickly agreed new contracts, encouraged by a tremendous run of form from February to April.

"There was a lot of talk about other clubs and stuff but for me it was always going to be just staying here," says Bailey.

"I love it here and the manager put a lot of faith in me. I really love playing for him and this club so it was never really a decision. It was the easiest sell ever!

"I moved into a flat last season but now I think I might look for a house because with three years I'll probably look to buy a house, really settle down and bring the best version of me on the pitch. Being in the area will probably only help that."