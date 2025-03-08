Doncaster Rovers player ratings: A set of marks which should have been a whole lot more against Swindon as awful start to second half costs them
Sharman-Lowe: Had some treatment in first half. More bruised by events in second half. 6
Nixon: Back in the side and stuck to his guns. 6
Anderson: Unnerved in second period for a spell. 6
Bailey: Committed and showed his adaptability at back. Only spooked during Swindon’s golden spell early in second half. 7
Senior: Terrific first half, but tougher when Ameen came on. 7
Crew: Restored to starting line-up and did well enough. 6
Broadbent: Had to take responsibility in middle. 6
Molyneux: Class in first period. Quality assist for second. 7
Sbarra: Super goal, his first in league, but didn’t clear for Swindon’s first. 6
Gibson: Led fight in Rovers’ fightback, but missed some big chances. 7
Street: Quick-fire opener and Swindon were wary. 7
Substitutes: Clifton (Sbarra 71) 6.
Ironside (Street 71) 6.
Sharp (Crew 84).
Not used: Lawlor, Wood, Ennis, Westbrooke.
