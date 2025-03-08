Doncaster Rovers player ratings: A set of marks which should have been a whole lot more against Swindon as awful start to second half costs them

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 8th Mar 2025, 17:26 BST
HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two home game with Swindon Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sharman-Lowe: Had some treatment in first half. More bruised by events in second half. 6

Nixon: Back in the side and stuck to his guns. 6

Anderson: Unnerved in second period for a spell. 6

Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street celebrats his goal with Owen Bailey, left. Photo: Tony Johnson.Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street celebrats his goal with Owen Bailey, left. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street celebrats his goal with Owen Bailey, left. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Bailey: Committed and showed his adaptability at back. Only spooked during Swindon’s golden spell early in second half. 7

Senior: Terrific first half, but tougher when Ameen came on. 7

Crew: Restored to starting line-up and did well enough. 6

Broadbent: Had to take responsibility in middle. 6

Doncaster Rovers' Joe Sbarra celebrates his goal. Picture: Tony Johnson.Doncaster Rovers' Joe Sbarra celebrates his goal. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Doncaster Rovers' Joe Sbarra celebrates his goal. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Molyneux: Class in first period. Quality assist for second. 7

Sbarra: Super goal, his first in league, but didn’t clear for Swindon’s first. 6

Gibson: Led fight in Rovers’ fightback, but missed some big chances. 7

Street: Quick-fire opener and Swindon were wary. 7

Substitutes: Clifton (Sbarra 71) 6.

Ironside (Street 71) 6.

Sharp (Crew 84).

Not used: Lawlor, Wood, Ennis, Westbrooke.

