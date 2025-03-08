Doncaster Rovers player ratings: A set of marks which should have been a whole lot more against Swindon as awful start to second half costs them

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two home game with Swindon Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sharman-Lowe: Had some treatment in first half. More bruised by events in second half. 6

Nixon: Back in the side and stuck to his guns. 6

Anderson: Unnerved in second period for a spell. 6

Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street celebrats his goal with Owen Bailey, left. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Bailey: Committed and showed his adaptability at back. Only spooked during Swindon’s golden spell early in second half. 7

Senior: Terrific first half, but tougher when Ameen came on. 7

Crew: Restored to starting line-up and did well enough. 6

Broadbent: Had to take responsibility in middle. 6

Doncaster Rovers' Joe Sbarra celebrates his goal. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Molyneux: Class in first period. Quality assist for second. 7

Sbarra: Super goal, his first in league, but didn’t clear for Swindon’s first. 6

Gibson: Led fight in Rovers’ fightback, but missed some big chances. 7

Street: Quick-fire opener and Swindon were wary. 7

Substitutes: Clifton (Sbarra 71) 6.

Ironside (Street 71) 6.

Sharp (Crew 84).