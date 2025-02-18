Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Eight for workaholic Rob Street for ten man visitors at League Two strugglers Morecambe
Sharman-Lowe: A night for concentration amid some direct stuff at times. 6
Sterry: Produced some good work going forward with Molyneux in first half. Some eye-catching raids. 7
Olowu: Had to stay strong against a physical and direct Shrimps outfit. 7
Anderson: Big onus on his shoulders as the senior man in the backline. 7
Senior: Got a clump from 6ft 7in Dackers early on. Up for the fight clearly, but saw red for a strong one on Tutonda. Wouldn’t have been a red a few years back. 5
Bailey: Missed a big chance just past the half-hour. 6
Broadbent: Some good contributions. 7
Molyneux: Quality assist for breakthrough. Quiet by his high standards. 6
Clifton: Had to dig deep more in second period. 6
Gibson: Some nice contributions in first half especially and went solo impressively with one second-half chance. 6
Street: Morecambe could not cope with him in opening 20 minutes and were clearly wary. Scored and hit post. 8
Substitutes: Nixon (Broadbent 73) 6.
Ironside (Molyneux 79).
Sharp (Street 80).
Kelly (Gibson 80).
Not used: Lawlor, Ennis, Crew.
