Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Eight for workaholic Rob Street for ten man visitors at League Two strugglers Morecambe

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 18th Feb 2025, 21:41 BST
HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Tuesday night’s League Two game at Morecambe.

Sharman-Lowe: A night for concentration amid some direct stuff at times. 6

Sterry: Produced some good work going forward with Molyneux in first half. Some eye-catching raids. 7

Olowu: Had to stay strong against a physical and direct Shrimps outfit. 7

Doncaster Rovers' loanee Rob Street (left), who found the net at Morecambe. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.Doncaster Rovers' loanee Rob Street (left), who found the net at Morecambe. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Doncaster Rovers' loanee Rob Street (left), who found the net at Morecambe. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Anderson: Big onus on his shoulders as the senior man in the backline. 7

Senior: Got a clump from 6ft 7in Dackers early on. Up for the fight clearly, but saw red for a strong one on Tutonda. Wouldn’t have been a red a few years back. 5

Bailey: Missed a big chance just past the half-hour. 6

Broadbent: Some good contributions. 7

Doncaster Rovers' George Broadbent (right), who was recalled to the starting line-up for the trip to Morecambe. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.Doncaster Rovers' George Broadbent (right), who was recalled to the starting line-up for the trip to Morecambe. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Doncaster Rovers' George Broadbent (right), who was recalled to the starting line-up for the trip to Morecambe. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Molyneux: Quality assist for breakthrough. Quiet by his high standards. 6

Clifton: Had to dig deep more in second period. 6

Gibson: Some nice contributions in first half especially and went solo impressively with one second-half chance. 6

Street: Morecambe could not cope with him in opening 20 minutes and were clearly wary. Scored and hit post. 8

Substitutes: Nixon (Broadbent 73) 6.

Ironside (Molyneux 79).

Sharp (Street 80).

Kelly (Gibson 80).

Not used: Lawlor, Ennis, Crew.

