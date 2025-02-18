Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Eight for workaholic Rob Street for ten man visitors at League Two strugglers Morecambe

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Tuesday night’s League Two game at Morecambe.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharman-Lowe: A night for concentration amid some direct stuff at times. 6

Sterry: Produced some good work going forward with Molyneux in first half. Some eye-catching raids. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olowu: Had to stay strong against a physical and direct Shrimps outfit. 7

Doncaster Rovers' loanee Rob Street (left), who found the net at Morecambe. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Anderson: Big onus on his shoulders as the senior man in the backline. 7

Senior: Got a clump from 6ft 7in Dackers early on. Up for the fight clearly, but saw red for a strong one on Tutonda. Wouldn’t have been a red a few years back. 5

Bailey: Missed a big chance just past the half-hour. 6

Broadbent: Some good contributions. 7

Doncaster Rovers' George Broadbent (right), who was recalled to the starting line-up for the trip to Morecambe. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Molyneux: Quality assist for breakthrough. Quiet by his high standards. 6

Clifton: Had to dig deep more in second period. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson: Some nice contributions in first half especially and went solo impressively with one second-half chance. 6

Street: Morecambe could not cope with him in opening 20 minutes and were clearly wary. Scored and hit post. 8

Substitutes: Nixon (Broadbent 73) 6.

Ironside (Molyneux 79).

Sharp (Street 80).

Kelly (Gibson 80).