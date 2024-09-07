Doncaster Rovers player ratings have good performances spread across the field

Doncaster Rovers ground out an important 1-0 win over Gillingham.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ted Sharman-Lowe – came for crosses well 6

Jamie Sterry – good performance at right-back 7

Tom Anderson – steady away 6

Jay McGrath – outstanding defensively 8

Brandon Fleming – very good performance at left-back 7

Owen Bailey – got up and down well 6

DECISIVE: Doncaster Rovers' Billy Sharp

Zain Westbrooke – did a good job at the base of the midfield 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Molyneux – made a crucial goalline clearance and it was his cross that led to the goal 7

Harry Clifton– subdued, but played a lovely through-ball for Jordan Gibson early on 6

Jordan Gibson – his influenced waned after the break but a real first-half threat and he got the assist for Sharp's goal 7

Billy Sharp – classic Billy Sharp goal out of not very much. Missed a far better chance from a Molyneux cross but we can give him that 8.

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Ironside (for Sharp, 60) – put himself about well as a substitute 5

Kyle Hurst (for Gibson, 80) – N/A

Ben Close (for Westbrooke, 80) – N/A

Joe Olowu (for Molyneux, 90+2) – N/A