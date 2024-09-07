Doncaster Rovers player ratings have good performances spread across the field

Published 7th Sep 2024, 17:35 BST
Doncaster Rovers ground out an important 1-0 win over Gillingham.

The hosts were the better team throughout but their inability to put the game to bed meant they had to work hard and show character to come out on top.

Ted Sharman-Lowe – came for crosses well 6

Jamie Sterry – good performance at right-back 7

Tom Anderson – steady away 6

Jay McGrath – outstanding defensively 8

Brandon Fleming – very good performance at left-back 7

Owen Bailey – got up and down well 6

DECISIVE: Doncaster Rovers' Billy Sharp
Zain Westbrooke – did a good job at the base of the midfield 7

Luke Molyneux – made a crucial goalline clearance and it was his cross that led to the goal 7

Harry Clifton– subdued, but played a lovely through-ball for Jordan Gibson early on 6

Jordan Gibson – his influenced waned after the break but a real first-half threat and he got the assist for Sharp's goal 7

Billy Sharp – classic Billy Sharp goal out of not very much. Missed a far better chance from a Molyneux cross but we can give him that 8.

Substitutes:

Joe Ironside (for Sharp, 60) – put himself about well as a substitute 5

Kyle Hurst (for Gibson, 80) – N/A

Ben Close (for Westbrooke, 80) – N/A

Joe Olowu (for Molyneux, 90+2) – N/A

Not used: Lawlor, Sbarra, Yeboah.

