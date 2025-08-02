Doncaster Rovers player ratings: How did debutants fare in opening-day win?

Doncaster Rovers kicked off the new League One season with a 1-0 win at home to Exeter City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster had seven debutants – three from the bench – plus Thimothee Lo-Tutala starting a second loan spell.

Here is how they rated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thimothee Lo-Tutala– had a quiet afternoon to start his second loan spell at Doncaster 6

Jamie Sterry – made a good start to the game before being knocked out going for a cross 6

Matty Pearson – not the easiest debut, but his header won the penalty 5

Connor O'Riordan – an excellent start at centre-back 8

EXCITING: Tottenham Hotspur loanee Damola Ajayi (image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

James Maxwell – did well down the left but made way for some fresh legs 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Bailey – played most of the game at right-back after Sterry's injury 6

George Broadbent – regularly dropped between the centre-backs to play some nice passes 7

Luke Molyneux – did not have as much impact he would have wanted for much of the game, but won it with a pressure penalty 7

DEBUTANT: Glenn Middleton (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Harry Clifton – Rovers will have wanted more from their No 10 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn Middleton – looked exciting down the left, but his crosses either missed their man or went unconverted 7

Brandon Hanlan – one cross where he went with his foot rather than his head summed up his day 5

Substitutes:

Robbie Gotts (for Sterry, 27) – did a steady job but missed his goalscoring chance 6

Damola Ajayi (for Clifton, 63) – a half-hour in the hole to leave you wanting more 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Sharp (for Hanlan, 63) – the script looked written for him to provide the missing cutting edge, but the chance never came 5

Jack Senior (for Maxwell, 74) – did a solid job 5

Jordan Gibson (for Middleton, 74) – one great bit of work to create a chance with Senior which Pearson spooned 6

Sean Grehan (for Molyneux, 90+4) – debut N/A