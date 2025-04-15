Doncaster Rovers player ratings: 'Leader', 'alert': A few key 7/10s for Rovers, but some modest marks elsewhere at Salford City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 15th Apr 2025, 21:48 BST
HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Tuesday night’s League Two game at Salford City.

Sharman-Lowe: Not overly convincing from set-plays at times. 6

Bailey: Slotted at the back seamlessly. Calm and smart assist for Rovers opener. Leader. 7

Anderson: N’mai was an irritant. Booked. 6

Owen Bailey of Doncaster Rovers (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)Owen Bailey of Doncaster Rovers (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)
Senior: Wholly committed, kept busy. 7

Sterry: Featured at right wing-back. Not his most purposeful show going forward. 6

Kelly: Salford free-kick took a touch off him. 6

Broadbent: Kept going, responsibility in engine room without Bailey. Late chance. 6

Jack Senior.Jack Senior.
Maxwell: Some nice bits of work on left, especially early on. Booked. 6

Molyneux: Fairly quiet by high standards. 6

Gibson: Bit of an if only night. 6

Street: Alert for goal. Good battle with Tilt. 7

Substitutes: Crew (Kelly 81).

Nixon (Maxwell 81).

Ennis (Gibson 81).

unused: Lawlor, Sbarra, Clifton, Flint.

