Doncaster Rovers player ratings: 'Leader', 'alert': A few key 7/10s for Rovers, but some modest marks elsewhere at Salford City

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Tuesday night’s League Two game at Salford City.

Sharman-Lowe: Not overly convincing from set-plays at times. 6

Bailey: Slotted at the back seamlessly. Calm and smart assist for Rovers opener. Leader. 7

Anderson: N’mai was an irritant. Booked. 6

Owen Bailey of Doncaster Rovers (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Senior: Wholly committed, kept busy. 7

Sterry: Featured at right wing-back. Not his most purposeful show going forward. 6

Kelly: Salford free-kick took a touch off him. 6

Broadbent: Kept going, responsibility in engine room without Bailey. Late chance. 6

Jack Senior.

Maxwell: Some nice bits of work on left, especially early on. Booked. 6

Molyneux: Fairly quiet by high standards. 6

Gibson: Bit of an if only night. 6

Street: Alert for goal. Good battle with Tilt. 7

Substitutes: Crew (Kelly 81).

Nixon (Maxwell 81).

Ennis (Gibson 81).