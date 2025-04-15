Doncaster Rovers player ratings: 'Leader', 'alert': A few key 7/10s for Rovers, but some modest marks elsewhere at Salford City
Sharman-Lowe: Not overly convincing from set-plays at times. 6
Bailey: Slotted at the back seamlessly. Calm and smart assist for Rovers opener. Leader. 7
Anderson: N’mai was an irritant. Booked. 6
Senior: Wholly committed, kept busy. 7
Sterry: Featured at right wing-back. Not his most purposeful show going forward. 6
Kelly: Salford free-kick took a touch off him. 6
Broadbent: Kept going, responsibility in engine room without Bailey. Late chance. 6
Maxwell: Some nice bits of work on left, especially early on. Booked. 6
Molyneux: Fairly quiet by high standards. 6
Gibson: Bit of an if only night. 6
Street: Alert for goal. Good battle with Tilt. 7
Substitutes: Crew (Kelly 81).
Nixon (Maxwell 81).
Ennis (Gibson 81).
unused: Lawlor, Sbarra, Clifton, Flint.
