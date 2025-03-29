Doncaster Rovers player ratings: 'Led by example' - one impressive 8 and several 7s in League Two cruise against Carlisle United

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two home game against Carlisle United at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sharman-Lowe: Couple of important first-half saves. 7

Sterry: A welcome Rovers returnee. Busy. 7

Wood: Solid afternoon. 6

Doncaster Rovers' Owen Bailey scores the opening goal against Carlisle United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Doncaster Rovers' Owen Bailey scores the opening goal against Carlisle United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Anderson: Steady at the back. 6

Senior: Eager to get forward and showed a good appetite for the game. 7

Bailey: Led by example in the first half and made the breakthrough. Involved in third. 8

Broadbent: Copped a first-half booking. 6

Doncaster Rovers' Jack Senior challenges Carlisle's Kadeem Harris. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Doncaster Rovers' Jack Senior challenges Carlisle's Kadeem Harris. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Molyneux: Plenty of the ball, but everything didn’t come off. 6

Sbarra: Handed the opportunity. Might have done more. 6

Gibson: Facing a former club, he assisted for the opener after going close earlier. Calmly netted the killer third. Involved a lot. 7

Street: Kept pretty quiet. 6

Substitutes: Clifton (Sbarra 72). Quick-fire goal. 7

Sharp (Street 72) 6.

Ennis (Molyneux 77), 6.

Kelly (Wood 78), 6.

Nixon (Sterry 82).

Westbrooke (Broadbent 88).

Not used: Lawlor.

