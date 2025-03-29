Doncaster Rovers player ratings: 'Led by example' - one impressive 8 and several 7s in League Two cruise against Carlisle United
Sharman-Lowe: Couple of important first-half saves. 7
Sterry: A welcome Rovers returnee. Busy. 7
Wood: Solid afternoon. 6
Anderson: Steady at the back. 6
Senior: Eager to get forward and showed a good appetite for the game. 7
Bailey: Led by example in the first half and made the breakthrough. Involved in third. 8
Broadbent: Copped a first-half booking. 6
Molyneux: Plenty of the ball, but everything didn’t come off. 6
Sbarra: Handed the opportunity. Might have done more. 6
Gibson: Facing a former club, he assisted for the opener after going close earlier. Calmly netted the killer third. Involved a lot. 7
Street: Kept pretty quiet. 6
Substitutes: Clifton (Sbarra 72). Quick-fire goal. 7
Sharp (Street 72) 6.
Ennis (Molyneux 77), 6.
Kelly (Wood 78), 6.
Nixon (Sterry 82).
Westbrooke (Broadbent 88).
Not used: Lawlor.
