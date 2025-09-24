Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Some 7/10s, but one disappointing 5/10 in EFL Cup exit at Tottenham Hotspur
Lawlor: Meek ahead of the opener but atoned with some decent saves after. 6
Nixon: Tormented by Odobert for second. Had to dig in at times. 6
Grehan: Him and McGrath didn’t go under after early concessions. 6
McGrath: Unfortunate with the own goal. Recovered. 6
Senior: Players like Johnson don’t pop up in League One. Stuck at it. 6
Bailey: Denied a goal by a brilliant one-handed save by Kinsky. 7
Close: Fair bit of responsibility on his shoulders. 6
Ajayi: Handed a start against his parent club and provided pockets of encouragement. 7
Sbarra: Fairly quiet. 5
Middleton: Prominent on the left for spells. Went very close with his last kick, a free-kick. 7
Olusunya: Certainly quick, for sure, but his decision-making isn’t quite as rapid and his end product can be frustrating. Missed a good chance. Early days still. 5
Substitutes: Molyneux (Ajayi 61).
Hanlan (Olusunya 61) 6.
Gotts (Close 74).
Gibson (Middleton 75).
Crew (Sbarra 75).
Not used: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell, O’Riordan, Westbrooke.