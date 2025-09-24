Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Some 7/10s, but one disappointing 5/10 in EFL Cup exit at Tottenham Hotspur

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 21:43 BST
HERE are the Doncaster Rovers ratings from Wednesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lawlor: Meek ahead of the opener but atoned with some decent saves after. 6

Nixon: Tormented by Odobert for second. Had to dig in at times. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grehan: Him and McGrath didn’t go under after early concessions. 6

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson (left) and Doncaster Rovers Jack Senior (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.placeholder image
Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson (left) and Doncaster Rovers Jack Senior (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

McGrath: Unfortunate with the own goal. Recovered. 6

Senior: Players like Johnson don’t pop up in League One. Stuck at it. 6

Bailey: Denied a goal by a brilliant one-handed save by Kinsky. 7

Close: Fair bit of responsibility on his shoulders. 6

Doncaster Rovers Joseph Sbarra (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur (left) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers Joseph Sbarra (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur (left) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Ajayi: Handed a start against his parent club and provided pockets of encouragement. 7

Sbarra: Fairly quiet. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Middleton: Prominent on the left for spells. Went very close with his last kick, a free-kick. 7

Olusunya: Certainly quick, for sure, but his decision-making isn’t quite as rapid and his end product can be frustrating. Missed a good chance. Early days still. 5

Substitutes: Molyneux (Ajayi 61).

Hanlan (Olusunya 61) 6.

Gotts (Close 74).

Gibson (Middleton 75).

Crew (Sbarra 75).

Not used: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell, O’Riordan, Westbrooke.

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice