Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Star man has to make big contributions at both ends on roller-coaster final game of League Two season
Results elsewhere meant even a defeat would have seen them finish in the top seven but with little wriggle room, it was a relief to go in unbeaten in 12 matches.
That was far from guaranteed when they were reduced to 10 men 2-0 up early in the second half but they showed great character to claim a 2-2 draw.
Timothee Lo -Tutala – one rush of blood made the second half very uncomfortable as he was sent off 4
Jamie Sterry – takes part of the blame for the red card, taking the shine of an otherwise good performance 6
Tom Anderson – scored an own goal but his defending was just as you would expect of him otherwise 6
Richard Wood – much like Anderson, you know exactly what you will get from him, down to leaving the pitch with a cut head 7
James Maxwell – denied a penalty after a good run in a performance where he was good in both directions 7
Owen Bailey – broke to brilliantly make Joe Ironside's opener and made a goalline clearance in stoppage time 9
Matthew Craig – substituted after picking up a booking 6
Luke Molyneux – terrific goal to make it 2-0 8
Tommy Rowe – sacrificed after the red card 6
Hakeeb Adelakun – not at his brilliant best against his old club 6
Joe Ironside – a wonderful diving header for his 20th league goal of a brilliant season 8
Substitutes:
Louis Jones (for Rowe, 56) – not assertive enough at set pieces but he made a vital save in stoppage time 6
Joe Olowu (for Adelakun, 64) – brought extra security as Rovers witched to a back three 6
Zain Westbrooke (for Craig, 81) – much-needed fresh legs in the final stages 5
George Broadbent (for Molyneux, 81) – ditto 5
Not used: Nixon, Hurst, Waters.
