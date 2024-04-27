Results elsewhere meant even a defeat would have seen them finish in the top seven but with little wriggle room, it was a relief to go in unbeaten in 12 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timothee Lo -Tutala – one rush of blood made the second half very uncomfortable as he was sent off 4

Jamie Sterry – takes part of the blame for the red card, taking the shine of an otherwise good performance 6

Tom Anderson – scored an own goal but his defending was just as you would expect of him otherwise 6

Richard Wood – much like Anderson, you know exactly what you will get from him, down to leaving the pitch with a cut head 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Maxwell – denied a penalty after a good run in a performance where he was good in both directions 7

INSPIRATIONAL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey

Owen Bailey – broke to brilliantly make Joe Ironside's opener and made a goalline clearance in stoppage time 9

Matthew Craig – substituted after picking up a booking 6

Luke Molyneux – terrific goal to make it 2-0 8

Tommy Rowe – sacrificed after the red card 6

Hakeeb Adelakun – not at his brilliant best against his old club 6

Joe Ironside – a wonderful diving header for his 20th league goal of a brilliant season 8

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Jones (for Rowe, 56) – not assertive enough at set pieces but he made a vital save in stoppage time 6

Joe Olowu (for Adelakun, 64) – brought extra security as Rovers witched to a back three 6

Zain Westbrooke (for Craig, 81) – much-needed fresh legs in the final stages 5

George Broadbent (for Molyneux, 81) – ditto 5