Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Star man has to make big contributions at both ends on roller-coaster final game of League Two season

Doncaster Rovers have reached the League Two play-offs after a fraught final game at Gillingham
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 27th Apr 2024, 19:15 BST

Results elsewhere meant even a defeat would have seen them finish in the top seven but with little wriggle room, it was a relief to go in unbeaten in 12 matches.

That was far from guaranteed when they were reduced to 10 men 2-0 up early in the second half but they showed great character to claim a 2-2 draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Timothee Lo -Tutala – one rush of blood made the second half very uncomfortable as he was sent off 4

Jamie Sterry – takes part of the blame for the red card, taking the shine of an otherwise good performance 6

Tom Anderson – scored an own goal but his defending was just as you would expect of him otherwise 6

Richard Wood – much like Anderson, you know exactly what you will get from him, down to leaving the pitch with a cut head 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Maxwell – denied a penalty after a good run in a performance where he was good in both directions 7

INSPIRATIONAL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen BaileyINSPIRATIONAL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey
INSPIRATIONAL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey

Owen Bailey – broke to brilliantly make Joe Ironside's opener and made a goalline clearance in stoppage time 9

Matthew Craig – substituted after picking up a booking 6

Luke Molyneux – terrific goal to make it 2-0 8

Tommy Rowe – sacrificed after the red card 6

Hakeeb Adelakun – not at his brilliant best against his old club 6

Joe Ironside – a wonderful diving header for his 20th league goal of a brilliant season 8

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Louis Jones (for Rowe, 56) – not assertive enough at set pieces but he made a vital save in stoppage time 6

Joe Olowu (for Adelakun, 64) – brought extra security as Rovers witched to a back three 6

Zain Westbrooke (for Craig, 81) – much-needed fresh legs in the final stages 5

George Broadbent (for Molyneux, 81) – ditto 5

Not used: Nixon, Hurst, Waters.

Related topics:League Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.