Doncaster Rovers started the 2024/25 season with a 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

While the spine of the team named by Grant McCann was familiar, there were some new faces for supporters to run the rule over. The hosts were deserved winners and fans were treated to some eye-catching displays across the pitch.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Doncaster’s opening day victory over Accrington.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe - Young goalkeepers loaned in from the Premier League are often subjected to a few ‘welcome to the EFL’ bruises. Did not allow himself to be bullied, although was not particularly busy. 6

Doncaster Rovers started the 2024/25 season with a win. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Jamie Sterry - Should have been more alert for Accrington’s equaliser but otherwise steady. Did well to set up the opener. 6

Richard Wood - Marshaled with his usual authority, won his duels and was tidy on the ball. 7

Tom Anderson - See above. Regularly looked to move the ball forward, even if he did not always manage to get the correct weight on his passes. 7

James Maxwell - Lively up and down the left. Contributed offensively without shirking his defensive responsibilities. 7

George Broadbent - Busy and forward-thinking, even if his ideas did not always come off. 6

Owen Bailey - Scrapped in a scrappy game. Played with gusto, as he always does. 6

Luke Molyneux - Constantly tried to make things happen. Composed for the opener and simply magnificent for the second. 9

Kyle Hurst - Faded in and out of the game. Unsurprising to see him substituted on the hour mark. 5

Jordan Gibson - Plenty of variation in his play, willing to drop deep to get on the ball or go long and stretch Accrington. Superb technique on display for his goal. 9

Joe Ironside - Ran his socks off without getting the rewards. 6

Substitutes

Joe Sbarra - Put himself about. Accrington struggled to handle his movement and energy as they grew leggy. 6

Billy Sharp - The crowd was desperate to see the veteran score on his homecoming and his goal was a typical Sharp goal. 8

Ephraim Yeboah - Eager to impress, kept Accrington busy in the late stages. 6

Harry Clifton - Lively and had the shot that led to Sharp’s goal. 7