Doncaster Rovers players accused of going 'into hiding' in tame defeat at Luton Town

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann accused some of his players of ‘hiding’ as they fell to defeat at struggling Luton Town.

Kal Naismith’s 40th-minute header settled it in the Hatters’s favour and it could have been worse, but for a penalty save from recalled Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on the stroke of half-time.

Rovers were unable to create many chances either, Toyosi Olusanya with a heavy touch and then Luke Molyneux slicing wide in stoppage-time.

McCann said: “It was a very poor first half, we were not brave enough to get on the ball, didn’t take the ball, quite a few of us were hiding and that really hurts me to say that. But I’m not telling you any different from what I’ve said to the players.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“That’s the most frustrating element, we conceded off a set-play again, that’s four games in a row where set-plays have cost us games. We don’t get the organisation right, it should have been a different set-up, we’ve done our own thing and that’s really frustrating.

“But we adjusted, we got in at 1-0, Laws made an unbelieve save from a penalty, we improved a bit second half but I’m just really really frustrated because we’ve come to a team who’s under pressure themselves a little bit in terms of results and we haven’t really been able to do anything in terms of chances.”

Luton: Keeley, Makosso, Andersen, Mengi, Naismith, Dabo (Nakamba 74), Saville, Morris (Kodua 56), Nelson (Richards 90), Alli (Bramall 75), Wells (Gbode 74). Unused substitutes: Shea, Nordas.

Doncaster: Lawlor, Sterry (Hanlan 68), O'Riordan (Grehan 20), Pearson, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Molyneux, Gotts (Close 46), G Middleton (Gibson 59), Sharp (Olusanya 59). Unused substitutes: Lo-Tutala, Senior.