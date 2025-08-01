Doncaster Rovers players can become 'top' League One players and not just good ones, insists Grant McCann

DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann believes his players are not just ready to step up to League One, but become top operators at their new level - at the right end of the table.

After a season absence, Rovers are back at third-tier level and host Exeter City in their season's opener on Saturday.

A number of their leading stars in particular have a discernible hunger on the personal front to showcase their talents in League One after limited - and in some cases, no - previous experience in the division.

For his part, McCann is quick to stress that they aren't just capable of handling their new level, but a fair bit more besides.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He said: "We have got a lot of players who want to go and show people that they are ready and good enough to play at the top end of this league.

"It's okay going out there and showing people you are a good League One player, but I feel like we have a group of players who want to be better than that.

"They want to be top League One players and really good players who can push to the Championship.

"It's that type of mentality to go as far as they can, really.

Doncaster Rovers defender Jay McGrath. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"That's what we like. We like that hunger within the group and I think there's people in there who want to show (other) people what they are about, I really do.

"Some of the lads, in my opinion, should have been playing at a higher level before now. But for whatever reason, it hasn't happened. So it's our job to keep working with them."