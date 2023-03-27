News you can trust since 1754
Doncaster Rovers' playing style won't change despite poor run, insists Danny Schofield

DONCASTER ROVERS head coach Danny Schofield insists that his playing style will not change despite a poor run of just one win in eight matches.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

Rovers produced another ineffectual performance in Saturday's 2-0 home reverse to Northampton Town on a day when they mustered just two efforts on target. Schofield's side recorded a derisory total of ten on-target attempts in six games in March, with fans understandably frustrated.

Despite the low number, Rovers' possession-based game will not be tinkered with.

Schofield said: "This is what I fully believe in and the players fully believe in it. I think if anyone internally doubts what we are trying to do, then there is a problem. Everyone is on board with what we are trying to do in trying to create something which is sustainable over a long period of time which can be challenging.

Danny Schofield directs his Doncaster Rovers players against Northampton Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
"Criticism is not easy to take and it is challenging and difficult. But I have my beliefs and can't come away from them and I’ll continue to work as hard as possible."

On the damning number of on-target attempts, he continued: "When it is factual, it is a concern.

"We need to address it and improve in that area. The only thing I can control is us trying to improve performances and then the reaction of the crowd will hopefully be a bit more positive towards myself and the team."

Midfielder Ben Close says players must take responsibility and admits they will be playing for the futures between now and May.

He said: "Players have got to play for their futures. We cannot take our foot off the gas and think the season is just falling away.

"We are playing for places not only next week and the weeks' coming, but next season as well.

"We fully understand that fans pay their well-earned money to come and support us and we are not giving them enough at the moment."

