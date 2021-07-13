Doncaster Rovers postpone friendly after Covid-19 case leaves them short of numbers

MANAGER: Doncaster Rovers' Richie Wellens

It left the League One side, now under the management of Richie Wellens, with insufficient numbers to honour the Tuesday night game.

"The safety, health and well-being of the players, staff and supporters of both teams was paramount in taking the decision to call off the game," said a club statement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All other pre-season friendlies are expected to go ahead as planned. Everyone at the club would like to thank Spennymoor Town for their understanding and support following the cancellation of this match.”

Bradford City's annual friendly against Eccleshill United has also been cancelled because of the virus.