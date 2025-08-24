Doncaster Rovers quick to get back on track against fellow League One newcomers Port Vale

DONCASTER ROVERS boss Grant McCann was pleased his side held on for their 1-0 win at Port Vale as they continued their impressive start to life back in League One.

Both these sides were promoted last May but it is McCann’s Rovers who have made the better transition to the third tier, with this slender win in Burslem moving them on to 10 points from their first five games.

Owen Bailey’s second-half strike was the difference as winless Darren Moore’s team remain with just two points to their name.

“It wasn’t the prettiest and we weren’t at our best, but overall we were probably unlucky not to go in 1-0 up at half-time,” McCann said.”But that’s the beauty of football.

“I was standing here on Tuesday (against Huddersfield) saying the same thing. What’s pleased me today is that we started brightly and had a couple of good chances.

“Then we went under siege a little bit. It was a bit of Port Vale playing well and us not playing well enough.

“We gave them too many free-kicks and invited pressure but we stood strong, regrouped at half-time and ultimately got the goal to win it.”

McCann was far from pleased with his side’s first-half showing, but was glad they turned it around after a few choice words from him during the break.

PLEASED: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We went long too much and went a little bit safe when we did get it,” he explained. “So it was about reaffirming the message at half-time.

“I enjoyed the last 30 minutes because we defended well and we broke at pace, whereas the end of the first half I didn’t enjoy it. We looked more like us second half, we took the ball and broke with intensity and could have had more goals.

“But there’ll be times, like there was last season, where we’re not at our best and it’s about standing firm, not conceding and winning the game.”

Port Vale: Gauci, John (Richards 79), Humphreys, Hall, Clark, Garrity (Croasdale 62), Shipley, Ojo (Walters 70), Headley (Gordon 62), Waine, Faal (Curtis 62). Unused substitutes: Marosi, Debrah.

Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Nixon, O'Riordan, McGrath (Pearson 46), Senior (Maxwell 46), Bailey, Broadbent, Molyneux, Clifton, Middleton (Gibson 78), Sharp. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Hanlan, Crew, Ajayi.