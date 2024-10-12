Doncaster Rovers ratings: A clutch of sevens for the hosts - but one surprising five on the day against Crewe in League Two
Sharman-Lowe: One fine race out of goal in first half and block. 6
Sterry: Kept busy by a bright Crewe side. 6
Olowu: Strong enough on first-team return. Started the move which made it 1-1. 6
McGrath: A couple of excellent blocks in first half. Good game in main – that said, he won’t have been happy with Crewe’s goal when he was beaten easily. 6
Fleming: A couple of surges in first half. But not too much else.
Bailey: Dropped into a three-man defence just after the hour mark. 6
Clifton: Sacrificed as McCann put on offensive players in a chase for an equaliser. 6
Broadbent: Dropped deep in midfield when Rovers went to three at back. Responsible, if not spectacular. 6
Molyneux: Not as influential as he certainly can be, but livened up as Rovers pushed in final quarter. 6
Sharp: Pretty quiet. Missed a big late chance by his standards. 5
Gibson: Showed some nice skills and footwork in first half and when Rovers pressed late on. Hit bar. 7
Substitutes: Sbarra (Sterry 62). Fine pass in build-up to leveller. Busy. 7
Ironside (Fleming 62). Made himself a nuisance. 6
Hurst (Clifton 70). Stunning introduction. 7
Not used: Lawlor, Yeboah, Senior, Close.
