Doncaster Rovers ratings: A clutch of sevens for the hosts - but one surprising five on the day against Crewe in League Two

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 12th Oct 2024, 16:52 BST
HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two home game against Crewe Alexandra at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sharman-Lowe: One fine race out of goal in first half and block. 6

Sterry: Kept busy by a bright Crewe side. 6

Olowu: Strong enough on first-team return. Started the move which made it 1-1. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster. Photo: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster. Photo: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.
Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster. Photo: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

McGrath: A couple of excellent blocks in first half. Good game in main – that said, he won’t have been happy with Crewe’s goal when he was beaten easily. 6

Fleming: A couple of surges in first half. But not too much else.

Bailey: Dropped into a three-man defence just after the hour mark. 6

Clifton: Sacrificed as McCann put on offensive players in a chase for an equaliser. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Broadbent: Dropped deep in midfield when Rovers went to three at back. Responsible, if not spectacular. 6

Molyneux: Not as influential as he certainly can be, but livened up as Rovers pushed in final quarter. 6

Sharp: Pretty quiet. Missed a big late chance by his standards. 5

Gibson: Showed some nice skills and footwork in first half and when Rovers pressed late on. Hit bar. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Substitutes: Sbarra (Sterry 62). Fine pass in build-up to leveller. Busy. 7

Ironside (Fleming 62). Made himself a nuisance. 6

Hurst (Clifton 70). Stunning introduction. 7

Not used: Lawlor, Yeboah, Senior, Close.

Related topics:League Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice