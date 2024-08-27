Doncaster Rovers went out of the League Cup but certainly not in disgrace after a 3-0 defeat at Everton.

The League Two side hung in the game during a first half the Toffees dominated but came no closer to scoring than James Garner’s shot against a post.

And the Premier League hosts pulled away in the second half to book their place in the third round.

Ian Lawlor – dealt with a couple of mix-ups with Joseph Olowu but might have done better with a couple of the goals 5

Tom Nixon – took a heavy whack to the ankle early in the second half after a decent performance 7

Joseph Olowu – as mentioned, caused a couple of moments of confusion but also put in some good blocks 7

Jay McGrath – some heroic first-half blocks to state his cause to be Richard Wood's central defensive stand-in 8

Jack Senior – a good curling effort forced a first half save. Booked for a cynical foul 6

PRIDE: Doncaster Rovers players applaud the away fans after the final whistle

Owen Bailey – got forward well from midfield 7

Luke Molyneux – unable to get as involved in the game as he would have liked 6

Zain Westbrooke – always showed for the ball 6

Jordan Gibson – won a free-kick and hit it into the defensive wall before making way for Hurst at the break 6

Joe Ironside – a night when he did not see much of the ball 6

Substitutes:

Kyle Hurst (for Gibson, HT) – played the toughest half from a Doncaster perspective 5

Jamie Sterry (for Nixon, 57) – slipped for Ndiaye's goal 5

Joe Sbarra (for Westbrooke, 63) – forced a Jordan Pickford save after a good link-up with Ironside 7

George Broadbent (for Kelly, 63) – struggled to make an impact 5

Bllly Sharp (for Senior, 75) – his introduction was delayed by his old Sheffield United team-mate Ndiaye's goal and by then the game was gone 5