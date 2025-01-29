Doncaster Rovers ratings: Two big eights for Rovers in League Two win at Barrow and Leeds United loanee also provides encouragement

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings in the League Two game at Barrow.

Sharman-Lowe: Made a mess ahead of the break for Barrow’s opener. 6

Sterry: Busy defensively, but also showed no hesitation in getting forward, especially in first-half. 6

Olowu: Leathered in the opener from close in for his third of the season. Relished the battle further back. 8

Doncaster Rovers loanee Charlie Crew, on loan from Leeds United. Photo: Tony Johnson.

McGrath: Got away with one in second half. Strong as per otherwise against physical hosts. 7

Maxwell: Tested defensively by direct hosts. 6

Bailey: Assist for opener. Rovers needed him in second half. 7

Crew: Booked for a daft early shirt-tug, but recovered well and looked the part with the ball at his feet. Good test. 7

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu (left). Photo: Tony Johnson.

Molyneux: In a bad way early on after going down in the box. Recovered and was far more perky after racing away to make it 2-0 following a gift. His 11th of the campaign and added a sweet, classy second to kill it. 8.

Ennis: Showed his pace at times in first half in particular. 6

Clifton: Like Crew, did well to re-compose after an early booking. 7

Ironside: Slugged it out with Barrow’s big guys at the back. 6

Substitutes: Broadbent (Clifton 61) 6.

Kelly (Crew 61) 6.

Gibson (Ennis 80).

Street (Molyneux 80)

Sharp (Ironside 80).