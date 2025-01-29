Doncaster Rovers ratings: Two big eights for Rovers in League Two win at Barrow and Leeds United loanee also provides encouragement
Sharman-Lowe: Made a mess ahead of the break for Barrow’s opener. 6
Sterry: Busy defensively, but also showed no hesitation in getting forward, especially in first-half. 6
Olowu: Leathered in the opener from close in for his third of the season. Relished the battle further back. 8
McGrath: Got away with one in second half. Strong as per otherwise against physical hosts. 7
Maxwell: Tested defensively by direct hosts. 6
Bailey: Assist for opener. Rovers needed him in second half. 7
Crew: Booked for a daft early shirt-tug, but recovered well and looked the part with the ball at his feet. Good test. 7
Molyneux: In a bad way early on after going down in the box. Recovered and was far more perky after racing away to make it 2-0 following a gift. His 11th of the campaign and added a sweet, classy second to kill it. 8.
Ennis: Showed his pace at times in first half in particular. 6
Clifton: Like Crew, did well to re-compose after an early booking. 7
Ironside: Slugged it out with Barrow’s big guys at the back. 6
Substitutes: Broadbent (Clifton 61) 6.
Kelly (Crew 61) 6.
Gibson (Ennis 80).
Street (Molyneux 80)
Sharp (Ironside 80).
Not used: Lawlor, Anderson.
