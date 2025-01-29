Doncaster Rovers ratings: Two big eights for Rovers in League Two win at Barrow and Leeds United loanee also provides encouragement

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 21:55 BST
HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings in the League Two game at Barrow.

Sharman-Lowe: Made a mess ahead of the break for Barrow’s opener. 6

Sterry: Busy defensively, but also showed no hesitation in getting forward, especially in first-half. 6

Olowu: Leathered in the opener from close in for his third of the season. Relished the battle further back. 8

Doncaster Rovers loanee Charlie Crew, on loan from Leeds United. Photo: Tony Johnson.Doncaster Rovers loanee Charlie Crew, on loan from Leeds United. Photo: Tony Johnson.
McGrath: Got away with one in second half. Strong as per otherwise against physical hosts. 7

Maxwell: Tested defensively by direct hosts. 6

Bailey: Assist for opener. Rovers needed him in second half. 7

Crew: Booked for a daft early shirt-tug, but recovered well and looked the part with the ball at his feet. Good test. 7

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu (left). Photo: Tony Johnson.Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu (left). Photo: Tony Johnson.
Molyneux: In a bad way early on after going down in the box. Recovered and was far more perky after racing away to make it 2-0 following a gift. His 11th of the campaign and added a sweet, classy second to kill it. 8.

Ennis: Showed his pace at times in first half in particular. 6

Clifton: Like Crew, did well to re-compose after an early booking. 7

Ironside: Slugged it out with Barrow’s big guys at the back. 6

Substitutes: Broadbent (Clifton 61) 6.

Kelly (Crew 61) 6.

Gibson (Ennis 80).

Street (Molyneux 80)

Sharp (Ironside 80).

Not used: Lawlor, Anderson.

