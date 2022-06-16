Rovers’ watchword in terms of their summer recruitment plans is very much quality over quantity.

Boosting their scoring options up front is an obvious priority area due to a painful lack of goals last term, with midfielder Tommy Rowe top-scoring with seven goals.

McSheffrey said: “We are ongoing and we are trying to add a couple of good additions for that final third.

Tom Anderson: Doncaster Rovers will hope to see more of him in the season ahead. (Picture: Getty Images)

“We have looked at a few and met with a couple. We hope to have some good news in that department in the next week or so.

“If not, we go onto Plan B. We have the numbers in the building to start and get on with pre-season and see how it goes.

“But at some point, there will definitely be a couple added into that final third.”

Rovers have 21 players committed to the new season already, with McSheffrey hopeful that the likes of Ben Close, Jon Taylor and Tom Anderson, whose seasons were ravaged by injury in 2021-22, will play significant roles in the new campaign.

In terms of numbers across the pitch through new recruits, the Rovers chief ideally would like to bring in three or four new faces. Alongside forward additions, left-back is also another clear area where the club need replenishment.

So far, the club have brought in just one player in the shape of former Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Biggins, who will officially join Doncaster on July 1.

Influential midfielder Rowe is the first club’s major player to sign a contract extension.

McSheffrey added: “We feel that we have put the ‘prep’ in and are doing the groundwork and feel like we are on the front foot with the squad and numbers we have got going into the season.

“We just want to get a bit of quality, with three or four sprinkles and good additions which I think will give us that edge. We have got numbers and some are still coming back from injury.