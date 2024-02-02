Doncaster Rovers reveal 'significant changes' as they welcome ruling on EFL transfer restrictions
It was confirmed on deadline day that Doncaster had been working under restrictions as punishment for 30 days or more of late payments since July 1.
The club were slapped with a three-window fee restriction as well as a £2,000 fine. However, an appeal was launched and an independent commission decided to suspend the punishment for the next two windows.
A statement issued by Doncaster read; “The club welcomes the ruling of the Independent Disciplinary Commission in review of the penalty imposed by the EFL due to late payment of invoices.
“Following the raising of the issue - which related to a change in regulations implemented by the EFL during the summer of 2023 - all outstanding debts were cleared within one business day of the club being notified that it has been in breach of the rules.
“Following the reporting, a full investigation was carried out into the cause. On review of the findings, significant changes have since been made to the financial operation structure of the club. After becoming chair in December, Terry Bramall instructed that direct responsibility for processes within the financial department should fall to the chief executive.
“The club is satisfied the matter is closed and can confirm it did not impact the transfer business undertaken by the club in January. It seeks to assure supporters that there are no concerns to be had regarding its current financial state.”
Despite the restrictions, Doncaster still managed to make six signings in the January window. The last of the additions, goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala, arrived on the final day.