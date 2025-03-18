Doncaster Rovers send key message to supporters - 'in the most strong of terms' - after five-figure fine for League Two pitch invasion

DONCASTER ROVERS have been fined £11,500 by the Football Association following crowd disorder in the League Two home game with Barrow last April.

A dramatic match ended in Rovers winning 4-2, with supporters encroaching onto the pitch several times in the second half, with one fan confronting Bluebirds keeper Paul Farman.

The FA alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, with the League Two club admitting the charge, while being warned about supporters' future conduct.

The fine was reduced from £15,000.

A Rovers statement read: "We appreciate the punishment imposed could have been much more severe in the circumstances and are mindful that our management of matchdays at the stadium will be closely observed from now on.

"We are approaching the most emotive time of the season, particularly given our push for automatic promotion. There will no doubt be several high-stakes, stirring matchdays at the Eco-Power Stadium over the next two months.

"We ask, in the most strong of terms, that our supporters abide by regulations when attending matches. Clear guidance of what is and is not acceptable has been provided and will be reiterated on multiple occasions before each game.

"Should we face further FA charges for crowd disorder, the sanctions imposed will be much greater and threaten to cause real damage to the club, whether financial, reputational or to our points total.

"Those supporters who breach regulations face club bans and legal proceedings, and the club will work closely with South Yorkshire Police to ensure those guilty are punished.