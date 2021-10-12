Doncaster Rovers set to welcome back key man against Wycombe Wanderers

The Rovers man has been out of action with an ankle injury since March but is set to end his long wait for a return to competitive action this weekend.

Doncaster manager Richie Wellens, who will not be on the dugout on Saturday after being handed a touchline ban, planned to give Taylor a run out in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Lincoln City on Tuesday.

Neither side was in action last weekend due to international call-ups. Wellens had organised a friendly for his players against an academy side on Friday but decided to give Taylor a little more time.

“It wasn’t so much Friday coming too soon for him, we just didn’t want to risk him,” Wellens told the Doncaster Free Press.

“We were playing an academy and we don’t know what the level of players is like so it’s a bit of a risk.

“There’s probably six or seven players that need 90 minutes - the likes of Branden Horton, Charlie Seaman etc - so we don’t need to risk Jon Taylor.

“Tuesday’s game is really for Jon Taylor.

BACK IN ACTION: Jon Taylor is expected to return for Doncaster Rovers this weekend. Picture: Getty Images.

“Branden Horton, Charlie Seaman, AJ Greaves, Lirak Hasani - players that haven’t played much, it will top them up.