DONCASTER ROVERS boss Grant McCann was pleased with his team’s resilience in drawing 1-1 at MK Dons despite an early red card.

Rovers’ Harry Clifton was sent off in the 10th minute after two bookings for fouls on Ellis Harrison.

MK Dons took the lead in the 34th minute when Harrison turned in Aaron Nemane’s cross, but Harrison was later dismissed himself in the 52nd minute for a foul on Owen Bailey.

Tom Anderson’s equaliser from a corner in the 82nd minute saw Doncaster take a point.

PLEASED: Doncaster Rovers' manager, Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Speaking afterwards, McCann queried the second of Clifton’s two bookings but praised how his team adapted to losing a player early on and then pushed on when the Dons’ red card happened.

He said: “The first one’s a yellow card. It is a yellow card and I don’t disagree with that. But it’s very rare someone does get booked in the first two, three minutes of a game.

“But Harry does, and I agree it’s a yellow. Second one is just a coming together in the middle of the pitch and I thought it was very harsh. It puts us on the back foot a little bit.

“I was pleased with the boys and how they dug in right up until their red card.

“From that moment onwards, you can see the difference in class, personally. It’s not me being critical of MK Dons, who are a good team, but I thought we were much better.

“We had all the dominance from the 57th, 58th minute but just didn’t win. We stood firm, got the goal from a good set play, take the point and move on.”

Milton Keynes Dons: McGill, Tucker, Offord, Maguire, Nemane (Ilunga 70), Lemonheigh-Evans (White 80), Williams, Tomlinson, Kelly (Finch 56), Harrison, Gilbey. Unused substitutes: Harness, Wearne, Leigh, Tripp.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry (Olowu 60), Anderson, McGrath, Fleming (Yeboah 61), Bailey, Close (Sbarra 69), Molyneux (Kelly 90), Clifton, Gibson (Sharp 60), Ironside. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Broadbent.