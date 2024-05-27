Doncaster Rovers sign former Bradford City winger after release from relegated club
There is the option of an additional 12 months in the deal for Gibson, who arrives after a three-year stint at Carlisle United, where he was promoted via the League Two play-offs in 2022-23.
The Cumbrians were relegated last term.
Gibson, 26, whose arrival follows on from the capture of midfielder Joe Sbarra, said: “It’s been in the works for a while.
"I’m really looking forward to getting started.
"I had positive chats with the manager and it’s a club with real potential with the project and the plans that he has got in place.
"The run the club went on towards the end of last season made everyone pay attention. It’s a good club with a good manager and I’m hoping we can do good things.”
Birmingham-born Gibson came through the ranks at Rangers before joining Bradford as a 19-year-old.
After three years at City, Gibson has time in the League of Ireland with St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers before joining Carlisle in August 2021.
On Gibson, who made over 140 appearances for the Cumbrians, manager Grant McCann commented: “I think he will excite the fans. He’s very direct, wants to get at people, can score, can set goals up.
"He’s got a swagger about him, which I like and an air of confidence. I think he’s a very good signing for us.”
