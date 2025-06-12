Doncaster Rovers sign former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC centre-half

DONCASTER ROVERS have ended their search for a senior centre-half after bringing in former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley defender Matty Pearson.

Pearson, 31, has signed a two-year deal and becomes Rovers’ third signing of the close season following on from the captures of Barrow midfielder Gotts and Dundee United and ex-Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.

Keighley-born Pearson recently left Town after four seasons with the club after joining from Luton Town in the summer of 2021.

The no-nonsense centre-half, who was linked earlier in the window with Bradford City, will add ballast, seniority, set-piece threat and League One experience to a Rovers backline which will be without Tom Anderson, Joe Olowu and Richard Wood next term following their recent departures.

Doncaster Rovers signing and ex Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson (right) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Pearson was a mainstay of the Town side who reached the play-off final in 2021-22 and made 135 appearances in his four seasons at the club.

He also spent a season at Barnsley in 2017-18 prior to his move to Luton, where he was a key part of their third-tier title-winning season in 2018-19.

After a ten-year association with Blackburn Rovers as a youngster, Pearson was freed by the Ewood Park outfit and was then handed a further character examination after being released after just a season at his next club Rochdale.

