Doncaster Rovers sign former Huddersfield Town loanee Mipo Odubeko as Omar Bogle joins Hartlepool

Meanwhile, striker Omar Bogle has left the club by mutual consent. He has linked up with League Two side Hartlepool.

Odubeko, 19, returned to London earlier this month following a spell with the Terriers where he played six times from the bench.

Four were in September and only two for more than 15 minutes. His final appearance came as a 55th-minute substitute at Barnsley in early December.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Mipo Odubeko. Picture courtesy of Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

On the decision to let him head back to West Ham, Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan - speaking earlier this month - said: Corberan added: "First of all, I wish him all the best. He's a good lad and worked hard for me, but the loan was to help him develop because he needed something more than U23 football. But sometimes the first part of a loan is the most complicated step.

"I saw a more mature and capable player in the second part of the loan, but we couldn't guarantee him the minutes that he needs. I think he's more ready for senior football and now need minutes to show those skills in a real situation.

"I'm convinced he's a player with a lot of potential and a special talent for finishing and I wish him the best."

Odubeko was a prolific scorer for the Hammers’ under-23s team in Premier League 2, and was involved in 18 matchday squads for the first-team last season - making his debut in the Emirates FA Cup victory at Stockport County.