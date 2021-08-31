Keepmoat Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.

The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from Deportivo Municipal on four-year contract for a £225,000 fee last October, with Vilca initially joining their under-23 side.

He has yet to step up to the senior squad and has now been allowed to head out on loan to gain more first-team experience.

Vilca is the club's fifth loan recruit following the earlier signings of Ethan Galbraith, Tiago Cukur, Pontus Dahlberg and Matt Smith.

Meanwhile, Rovers appear to be out of the running to sign Sunderland forward Will Grigg, who is reportedly set to join South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

The one-time Northern Ireland international has been told he can leave the Stadium of Light if a suitable offer comes in ahead of the deadline and both the Millers and Rovers made their pitch to sign the 30-year-old.