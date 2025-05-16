Doncaster Rovers stalwart rejects fresh deal and joins relegated EFL club

DONCASTER Rovers stalwart defender Tom Anderson has rejected fresh terms at the League Two champions.

He will join Shrewsbury Town on July 1.

The development follows on from the news earlier this week that fellow centre-half Joe Olowu had rebuffed a new deal upon the expiry of his current contract next month and elect to head to pastures new.

Olowu and Anderson were among five out-of-contract players tabled with offers, with the others being Billy Sharp, Ian Lawlor and Bobby Faulkner.

Tom Anderson. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC

Speaking earlier this week, manager Grant McCann said he wanted to know by Monday if they will be accepting the offers made to them.

Burnley-born Anderson, who turns 32 in September, first joined Rovers on loan from his home in January 2018, before making a permanent switch in the summer.

The Lancastrian, who has previously captained the club, has made over 250 appearances in a seven-season association with Rovers.