Goals from captain Tommy Rowe and Josh Martin earned Doncaster a victory which kept them in the relegation battle, as Crewe’s fate was confirmed with the defeat.

Rovers are now five points from safety with four games remaining and McSheffrey insists they will keep fighting.

“I said to the lads before the game that it was all about our performance. We played well the previous week without the cutting edge to score and we respect Crewe, but we felt we’re a better team,” reflected McSheffrey.

“I wanted them to be brave, get on the ball, score some goals and enjoy themselves. That is how it has to be in the remaining games.

“We respect the opposition, do our homework on them, but it’s all about the performance level.

“It’s all about the next game for us now.

“We’ve not got back-to-back wins all season and, if we could, then that will give the lads so much confidence and momentum. You never know. We’re still in there fighting. We’re still in the position where we can still try to close the gap.”

HOPEFUL: Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey Picture: Bruce Rollinson

To keep their hopes alive, Rovers need to win consecutive league games for the first time this season when they face Bolton on Friday afternoon.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell; Knoyle (Younger 71), Ro-Shaun Williams, Olowu, Rowe; Smith (Galbraith 84), Bostock, Clayton; Barlow, Griffiths (Odubeko 75), Martin. Unused substitutes: Jones, Dodoo, Gardner, Horton.

Crewe Alexandra: Richards; Offord, Sass-Davies, Billington (Lawton 90), Lundstram; Lowery, Harper; Mandron (Porter 76), Ainley Long, Sambou (Murphy 67). Unused substitutes: Jaaskelainen, Oliver Finney, Griffiths, Kashket.