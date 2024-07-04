BILLY SHARP has never been someone who is shy about his goalscoring ambitions.

His 250th league goal is something that he intends ticking off early on in his fourth spell at Doncaster Rovers and reaching 300 career goals is another to fulfil at some point.

Team-wise, the 38-year-old, now in his 21st season as a professional, would like to add a sixth career promotion on his decorated CV - hopefully next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Sheffield United legend, who also counts Leeds United and Hull City among his former clubs, does finally hang up his boots, his aspirations won’t diminish.

Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp, who recently returned to the club for a fourth spell. Picture courtesy of DRFC.

The Sheffielder is drawn to management and - a few years down the line - he hopes to be in a position to do that somewhere.

Learning off Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne - someone who he knows well from their time together early in his career at Scunthorpe United - represented another added factor when Sharp recently elected to head back to Rovers.

Sharp said: “I’m quite open to say that I do want to give management a crack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve learnt a lot from Liam Rosenior in the past four months from the way he handles players and he takes training.

"It will be great to see what Cliffy does on the training pitch and the manager on matchdays. Grant’s been quite open with me as well that maybe there might be something in the future coaching wise.

"I just want to concentrate on being a player (first) and one of the squad players to help the team get promoted this season.”

The Blades may be the club that tugs on Sharp’s heartstrings the most, but after that, Rovers are his second footballing love, so to speak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambition, as opposed to nostalgia and sentiment, ultimately guided him back to Doncaster, but memories of some very happy times earlier in his career in this particular part of South Yorkshire could not be totally overlooked.

Sharp has had some golden times at Doncaster, especially during the John Ryan's ‘Arsenal of the North’ era, where he extolled the virtues of Doncaster who played some exhilarating football under the management of Sean O'Driscoll and earned countless admirers across the EFL.

Former Rovers chairman and lifelong fan Ryan got in touch with Sharp shortly after he returned.

Sharp, also afforded a familiar face in the shape of good friend and ex-team mate James Coppinger - who is the club's head of recruitment - added: “He (Ryan) has texted since I signed and wished me all the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I probably should have gone knocking on his door again as he put absolutely everything into signing me last time. I will be forever thankful to John Ryan for that.

"He’s a great guy and got the best interests of Doncaster Rovers as well.

"I am sure I will see him down at the ground. If the squad needs a little bit of a push before the end of the season, I’ll maybe ask a favour off him!