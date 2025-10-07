LIKE their respective clubs in the current League One standings, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick are level-pegging in another table which they also know plenty about.

Namely the top-scorers list. Doncaster Rovers veteran Sharp, 39, has mustered two League One goals so far in 2025-26 and so has his Barnsley buddy, his ‘junior’ in terms of years at 37.

Given the previous EFL scoring feats of the duo, whose axis at Sheffield United was nothing less than magnificent, that comparatively modest total so far will rankle a little with the pair.

McGoldrick is without a goal in six league matches, with Sharp scoreless in his past four league outings.

Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp celebrates after scoring against Bradford City on September 6, the last time he found the net for Rovers.

The smart money is on that changing pretty soon. And then there’s the not inconsequential issue of their personal battle to be top-scorer. They may be in the winters of their fine careers, but their competitive juices are still flowing.

Sharp told The Yorkshire Post: "I speak to him quite a lot. He beat me last year, individually. But I did say to him that I'd take that if we got promoted and he didn't (at Notts County).

"He did in the end because he ended up moving up the league anyway…

"We got the promotion and he got the individual things, but he's ended up in the same league as me anyway. He's a top-quality player.

Barnsley summer recruit David McGoldrick. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"He's someone else who is doing really well for his age. We used to have a little bit of banter and I always used to say he's older than me, even though he's a couple of years younger. He's still got many years left in him as well."

So far this season, both forwards have been used exclusively at league level and have not featured in the EFL Cup or EFL Trophy. Rovers visit Grimsby Town in a northern section Group C game on Tuesday evening (7pm).

McGoldrick was an unused substitute in the Reds’ weekend league game at Wycombe, as he was carrying a slight groin niggle.

A break in Barnsley’s schedule ahead of a return to action at Bradford City might be quite timely on that front.

Both Oakwell chief Conor Hourihane and his Rovers counterpart Grant McCann have managed their senior stars’ workload with eminent good sense. Expect that to continue.

Sharp, due to renew acquaintances with McGoldrick when Rovers host Barnsley on November 8, continued: "Last season, he did have a few injuries as well and if he didn't have them, he'd have scored even more goals.

"But you have to realise what your body can and can't do and at Barnsley as well, they have players - like we have - who can play in games when other people need a rest.

"I know there's some clubs who haven't got that squad size to be able to do that.

"He knows his body, like I know mine and I think we're both on two (goals) at the minute and hopefully, I can get in front."

In his 22nd season at a professional, Sharp turns 40 in February.

His desire to join that exclusive bracket of players to play past their fortieth birthday is not governed by sentiment. In Sharp’s case, the feats of another great friend in football from his times at Bramall Lane are fortifying him with belief.

He added: "Phil Jagielka is a good friend of mine and he was still playing at 41 and scoring. He scored at 41 and I was on the bench watching him do it.

"He's one who has inspired me to keep going. I thought about retiring when I left Sheffield United and when I came back from America.

"I've always said that I didn't want to get into a position where I didn't train and having to manage myself through the week. I wouldn't like that.

"I'm training every day and giving myself the best chance to be as fit as the rest of the lads and getting picked at the weekend.

"But the biggest way to keep playing football is to score goals and I want to get back on the scoresheet and am due one."

Rovers call in at Blundell Park on Tuesday, where they will be seeking their second successive group win after kicking off with a 2-1 home victory over Everton under-21s.

After losing out in their opener in Group E to Red Rose opposition in Bolton Wanderers, Rotherham United take the field on home soil when their face another Lancastrian outfit in the shape of Oldham Athletic. Kick-off is at 7pm.

The Millers’ second home match in the group stages is also later this month when they entertain Manchester City under-21s on Tuesday, October 28.

Matt Hamshaw’s side lost out 1-0 in their opener at Bolton.

Both the Millers and Rovers are Yorkshire’s sole representatives in action in League One thid coming weekend.