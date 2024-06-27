WHEN it comes to Football League records, Billy Sharp is up there with the very best.

The reputation of Doncaster Rovers’ latest signing precedes him in fact.

On New Year’s Day 2019 for instance, he became the leading scorer in English league football in the 21st century, while just over three years later, the honour to be bestowed upon him was earning the right to be called the Championship’s all-time top scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be chasing another accomplishment when Rovers kick off the 2024-25 season at home to Accrington Stanley on August 10 - namely his 250th league goal.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Billy Sharp. Picture courtesy of DRFC.

Sharp’s predatory instincts are matched by his longevity.

In high summer, he will embark on his 21st season as a professional. The excitement in his voice when he spoke about the 2024-25 campaign following the announcement of the EFL fixture list on Wednesday morning was boyish and genuine.

The Sheffielder, a huge part of the Yorkshire football scene for the past two decades, is 39 in February.

There are personal milestones to tick off for sure - and a sixth career promotion would be nice. Joining that exclusive band of footballers to play league football in their 40s is another longer-term and substantial one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has inspiration from not only his good friend and Rovers legend James Coppinger either and plenty of hunger too in his quest to earn another contract with the ink still drying on his freshly-signed 12-month deal.

Sharp told The Yorkshire Post: “Kevin Ellison was playing until 42 or 43 in League Two. Jamie Cureton did it until 42.

"The big one for me is a friend in Phil Jagielka. I twisted his arm and told him to keep going and got him to 40 and I think he ended up scoring against Sheffield United at 40.

"He’s a big inspiration to keep going. I know if we have a successful season this season, then there’s no reason why I cannot do another season after that and do it until I am 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s the aim. I’ve got short-term ambitions and targets and then have got to look at longer ones as well to keep the hunger going."

As for his goalscoring aims, Sharp, with a head for numbers in the best traditions of a central striker, continued: “It’s one goal for 250 in the league and 27 for 300 career goals and I think that includes my six in the MLS as well. I’ll have to check with my dad on that one.

"There’s plenty of personal targets to go on and hit. But the big one is to get another promotion and keep adding to successful times and memories to look back on in a few years time."

Sharp had hoped to be part of a promotion campaign last term after linking up with Hull City in the winter window following a short stint at MLS outfit LA Galaxy after leaving his beloved Blades last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn't pan out in the way he wanted from an individual and team perspective. But it has only fuelled the fire for his latest mission at a club which also means the world to him like United.

That hunger word again...In truth, it has never been in short supply for a player who once famously celebrated a shirt by showing off a T-shirt with the words 'Fat lad from Sheffield' underneath.

Yet after a barren streak in front of goal at Hull, Sharp professes to being famished.

The striker, who didn't score in 13 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers, said: "The one big disappointment of my time at Hull was that I didn't really connect with the fans. I know if I'd got that first goal - I had that chance at Rotherham - I'd have gone on a run. It just wasn't to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to get that first goal and get that connection with the fans. You feed off them, especially me. I thrive off the fan backing. I can't wait to get going."

Part of arguably the best ever Rovers side to represent the club during the golden era of Sean O'Driscoll and John Ryan in the Championship, Sharp now finds himself operating in the unfamiliar trappings of League Two with Doncaster.

It's a far cry from those earlier giddy heights, but Sharp is no football snob.

Promotion will be the aim in 24-25. Given where Rovers were in January, they could have found themselves somewhere far less appetising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Rovers magnificently turned around their season in the spring before losing in the play-offs. Sharp offers refreshing perspective.

Sharp, present when Rovers crashed 5-1 at home on January 27 continued: “I was a little bit worried after the Stockport game.

"They were maybe three or four points off being in the relegation (zone).