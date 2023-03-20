News you can trust since 1754
Doncaster Rovers striker Jack Goodman in contention for very special 18th birthday present

Jack Goodman could celebrate his 18th birthday with a Football League debut as Doncaster Rovers' injuries open up opportunities for the club's youngsters.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

Top-scorer George Miller and midfielder Harrison Biggins picked up knee and groin injuries respectively at Salford City and will miss Tuesday's League Two trip to Crawley Town.

Defender Ben Nelson has been called up by England Under-19s, who play at Rotherham and Chesterfield in the international break.

Liam Ravenhill has already come in from the cold and Goodman could be next to feature, having travelled with the squad to the Peninsula Stadium.

ALL ACTION: Liam Ravenhill (centre) has impressed Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield
"Jack gained some invaluable experience on that trip,” said coach Danny Schofield.

Goodman is not completely new to first-team football, having come off the bench in the League Cup and started in the Football League Trophy in August.

With 12 first-team appearances, 20-year-old midfielder Ravenhill is further on, but has not featured in League Two since going off injured 15 minutes into the season’s opener at Bradford City.

He has since had short loans in Conference North with Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town.

"He definitely brings positives to the team – all-out action, effort, he gives everything," said Schofield of the son of former Doncaster and Bradford winger Ricky. “With the injury list growing Liam will probably feature more.”

Rovers have also recalled 18-year-old Bobby Faulkner from a loan at Spennymoor.

Nine points off the play-off places, Rovers have won once in six matches. Consecutive wins have lifted Crawley to a point above the relegation zone.

Last six games: Crawley WWLLLL; Doncaster LWLDLL

Referee: D Handley (Lancs)

Last time: Crawley 0 Doncaster 0, March 4, 2017, League Two

