Doncaster Rovers sweating on fitness of star turn ahead of Rotherham United derby - but could have a new striker

DONCASTER ROVERS boss Grant McCann has revealed he is close to topping off his summer recruitment with the addition of a centre-forward - but is sweating over the fitness of star turn Luke Molyneux ahead of Saturday's big League One derby against Rotherham United at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Molyneux came off the bench in the second half of Rovers' 2-0 EFL Cup win at Accrington Stanley; but soon exited the fray after being on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from home player Josh Woods, who received his marching orders for a second caution.

McCann, whose side prevailed thanks to late goals from substitute Owen Bailey and Ben Close, said: "It was a nasty tackle.

"I'm not one for getting players sent off, but it was probably a red on its own - I know he got two yellows.

"His ankle is not looking too good, but we've got the best physio in the land (Dave Rennie) so I'm sure he'll get patched up for the weekend.

"As I say, Luke's ankle is a wee bit swollen, but we'll let it settle down and see how he is for Saturday."

Bailey was introduced after 67 minutes and headed home fellow substitute Glenn Middleton's corner eight minutes later before setting up Close for a second on 82 minutes.

Meanwhile, McCann confirmed he is close to adding a new frontline striker.