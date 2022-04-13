Doncaster Rovers to make late fitness calls on handful of players ahead of Bolton Wanderers clash

With just four games remaining and five points between Doncaster and safety, anything less than a win will all-but send them down, especially if the sides above them gain further ground this weekend.

Manager Gary McSheffrey revealed that a couple of players have sat out training this week and they will be assessed on Thursday before a decision is made on their involvment.

"There's a couple who have sat training out this week. We will assess them tomorrow and give them as long as it takes for them to be right," said McSheffrey, who declined to reveal which of his squad was struggling with injury

He added: "There are a couple of games in a few days so we will need the whole squad. Everyone will travel to Shrewsbury and they have got to be ready to be available."

Defender Kyle Knoyle came off after 71 minutes against Crewe Alexandra last weekend, as Rovers secured a 2-0 win to keep their slim survival hopes alive. However, the issue which saw him withdrawn will not rule him out against Bolton.

"Knoyle is fine, he came off with cramp last week. It wouldn't shift but he has trained and he is fine," confirmed McSheffrey.