Plantar fasciitis has limited the centre-back to just eight appearances in 2022 but after wearing the captain's armband again at home to Stevenage on Tuesday he says he is feeling like his old self.

“I am feeling fitter and sharper after each training session,” said the 29-year-old. “I am there now with my fitness after an hour in the Barnsley game and full matches against Carlisle, Crewe and Stevenage.

"I feel like my old self again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be coach Danny Schofield's third and although Rovers have only picked up one point under him so far, the football has been more enjoyable and Anderson believes much better.

“Danny is very good on and off the pitch, he has a lot of detail and is very thorough,” he said.

“The last two games have arguably been our best games of the season. We can keep building on that and keep going.

“Danny has had us working on pressing to the tempos he wants, and he’s been keen on making sure we’re recovering correctly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Stevenage, Gillingham are unafraid to mix things up but Anderson is an old-school defender at his best in such situations.

“Gillingham always provide a tough, physical test and we will have to stand-up to them," he warned. "We respect them, but we don’t fear them.”

Anderson is set to captain again with Adam Clayton suspended for his booking as a substitute on Tuesday and Tommy Rowe still not over a hamstring problem.