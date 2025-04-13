DONCASTER ROVERS’ chief Grant McCann admits he was disappointed his side didn't pepper the AFC Wimbledon goal more in their frustrating draw.

Rovers played out a drama-filled 1-1 stalemate with their promotion rivals at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The visitors took an early lead through Alistair Smith's close-range effort before Jamie Sterry's deflected strike restored parity.

In-between the goals each side saw a man sent off. Dons' captain Jake Reeves was dismissed for a studs-up challenge on Harry Clifton before the half-hour mark before Rovers substitute Billy Sharp was sent for an early bath just 55 seconds after his 71st minute introduction - and without even registering a touch.

The former Sheffield United striker was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Wimbledon's Joe Lewis with referee Neil Hair barely hesitating before brandishing the red card.

Despite both finishing the game a man light, it was Rovers who bossed more of the ball but they just couldn't translate that dominance into a second goal.

"We made it difficult for ourselves today," admitted McCann. "Just from how we finished the end of the first half and how we finished the game really. We were sloppy in the last seven minutes of stoppage time. We didn't shoot enough. We had moments but we didn't test their goalkeeper enough.

"After their red card we didn't move the ball quick enough against ten men. We were too safe.

FRUSTRATED: Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann before the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the MKM Stadium. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

"Second half we started a lot better and tried to get Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson into pockets but nothing came. We changed it and after Billy's red card we readjusted and then scored from something I didn't feel we did enough of - we didn't shoot enough.

"We kept passing and playing. But it was a good strike from Jamie with a bit of a deflection. We're disappointed we haven't won but we know it was a good Wimbledon team that don't concede many goals. Probably what disappointed me most was the stoppage time. We kept going but it wasn't quite to be."

On the red card for Sharp - Rovers' eighth dismissal in the league this term - McCann said: "Billy makes a mistake. He's an experienced player and he's held his hands up in the changing room there and I'm sure he'll be devastated. But we'll support him. From where I was it looked like he just pushed him but (on replay) it looks like it's more than that. I'll let you watch it back and see. It's frustrating to lose him but someone else will have to step up.

"Opportunities arise. No season will be plain sailing. It could be a chance for Ethan (Ennis) and others who haven't come on today. We'll just have to react to it."

Saturday's results in the fourth tier were otherwise pretty kind to Rovers who now head to Salford City on Tuesday night in what is their crucial game in hand over their rivals.

Victory over Karl Robinson's team would bump them up to second and above Yorkshire rivals Bradford City with just four matchdays remaining.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Anderson (Sharp 71), Wood (McGrath 46), Senior, Bailey, Broadbent, Molyneux, Clifton (Sbarra 59), Gibson (Kelly 71), Street (Ironside 71). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Ennis.

AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Harbottle (Ogundere 84), Lewis, Johnson, Neufville, Reeves, Smith, Tilley, Bugiel (Foyo 70), Kelly (Sasu 84), Stevens (Maycock 30). Unused substitutes: Ward, Ball, Pigott.